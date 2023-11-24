Nongstoin Social Service Society awarded

Nongstoin, Nov 24: The Nongstoin Social Service Society today has received the 26th Mahaveer Awards from Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation Chennai.

The Nongstoin Social Service Society (NSSS) from Meghalaya has been recognized for its service toward ‘Community & Social Service’, the award was selected among hundreds of NGOs in India.

The awards were presented by R.N.Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu in a function held at Raj Bhavan along with the founding members of the Trust from Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation.

Fr . James Anderson Syiemlieh Director, President of the NSSS, Fr. Ditendar Lyngkhoi, Director of NSSS along with other representatives from NSSS received the award of Rs.10 Lakh and a certificate.