Poland extends border controls with Slovakia to curb migrant influx

Shillong, November 24: Poland has announced an 11-day extension of temporary border controls with Slovakia, as outlined in a new regulation by the Interior Ministry which has already taken effect.

The controls include checks of “mini-vans, vans, passenger vehicles and coaches … suspected of carrying illegal migrants”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Originally implemented on October 4 under the Schengen Borders Code, these controls aimed to curb the influx of migrants entering Poland from Slovakia.

Initially implemented for 10 days, the checks were subsequently extended for an additional 20 days until November 2, and later extended until November 22.

According to the updated regulation, the border with Slovakia remains accessible at various road crossings, three rail crossings, and two pedestrian crossings.

Certain crossings that were formerly reserved for pedestrians are now open to passenger vehicles.

Poland and Slovakia share a 541 km-long border. (IANS)