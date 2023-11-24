VPP slams govt on coal ‘illegalities’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 23: Expressing its concern over the unabated illegal mining of coal and its transportation, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Thursday said the rule of law is fundamental in the process of governance.

The party said it is apparent from the “continuing and open violations” of the various orders of the judiciary and the National Green Tribunal that the state government is incompetent, either willfully or otherwise, to run governance in accordance with the Constitution.

Lamenting that the government has turned a blind eye to the illegal activities, VPP spokesperson Batshkhem Myrboh said it is common knowledge that illegal coal mining and its illegal transportation had taken place unabated even during the days of Covid-induced lockdown.

“But it is rather strange that the MDA government with all machineries under its control is unaware of it and make false claims. This shows the government is dishonest and corrupt in its operation,” Myrboh said.

The 18th interim report of Justice (retired) BP Katakey, filed before the High Court of Meghalaya, said there is no letup in the illegal transportation of illegally-mined coal in the state.

The report belied the state government’s tall claims that there is no illegal mining of coal and its illegal transportation in the state.

Coming down heavily on the government for allegedly feigning ignorance, the VPP leader said, “Illegal coal mining and illegal coal transportation do not add to state’s revenue. When this happens, it profits a few individuals who are well connected with the operation.”

Recalling that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had made a statement in September that scientific mining would start in a month’s time, the VPP spokesman said, “It has not happened till date whereas the illegal mining and transportation of coal have continued unabated. This shows the government is not serious about scientific mining which would have generated revenue for the state.” “…the government consciously inducts the youth of the state into a culture of criminality with no respect for law and the Constitution. In other words, it builds the future of corrupt citizens,” Myrboh said.