ASHAs end stir, set to resume work

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 24: The Meghalaya Accredited Social Health Activist Workers’ Union (MASHAWU) has decided to cancel their indefinite sit-in/protest march towards the Main Secretariat on November 27.

Following their meeting at the Golf Link community hall, MASHAWU president Marajune Myrsing told reporters, “We have decided to immediately resume our normal duties assigned to us.”

She added, though, that they haven’t been able to decide whether to accept the state’s offer to increase their monthly honorarium with the implementation of Community Base Health Incentives from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

“The meeting minutes from November 22 with the government show that we agreed to the proposal of increase of the monthly honorarium by Rs 1,000. However, this is untrue because we told Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh that we would inform the government of our decision,” according to Myrsing.

“We have made it very evident that the 270+ executive members of MASHAWU need to be consulted on this issue. We have informed the Health Minister that she will receive word of our decision via phone call or WhatsApp message,” Myrsing stated.

She also stated that in order to establish a committee at the Dorbar Shnong level for the implementation of the Community Base Health Incentives, the minister has requested three months.

“We would like to know how the various Rangbah Shnongs are feeling and whether they agree with our request to have our monthly honorarium increased. We would choose our next course of action based on the government-constituted committee’s response to our demand,” Myrsing stated.