Laitumkhrah Market project gets new deadline

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 24: The state government has been forced to set a new completion target for the redevelopment of the Municipal Market at Laitumkhrah because the three-year-old project is still far from finished.

Construction on the redevelopment project, which is a component of the Shillong Smart City Project, started in August 2020. The project, which is being carried out at a cost of Rs 28.84 crore, is now anticipated to be finished by June next year instead of October 2023.

By the end of September 2023, the project has made 64% physical progress and 54.35% financial progress.

Collinstar Sawkmie and Shrolenson Marbaniang are carrying out the project under a joint venture.