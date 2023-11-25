Special summary revision video launched in WJH

From Our Correspondent

Jowai, Nov 24: The electoral roll observer on Friday launched the SVEEP awareness video on Special Summary Revision (SSR) created by the SVEEP Icon ‘CHI IUNG, and reviewed the ongoing special summary revision period with reference to January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date and draft publication of photo electoral rolls in West Jaintia Hills.

Electoral Roll Observer, Isawanda Laloo, IAS had a meeting with the electoral registration officer (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officer (AEROs) of the five Assembly constituencies of Nartiang, Jowai AC, Raliang, Mowkaiaw and Amlarem constituencies in the office chamber of the deputy commissioner, West Jaintia Hills District. She also met with representatives of political parties and discussed election related matters within the district and also urged the political parties to appoint booth level agents, for a smooth flow of the election process in coordination between the office and the political parties.