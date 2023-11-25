Honey Fest at Mellim showcases thriving beekeeping community in SWGH

By Our Reporter

TURA, Nov 24: The District Horticulture Office of South West Garo Hills organised a vibrant Honey Festival at Mellim playground under Rerapara C&RD Block on Friday, showcasing the thriving beekeeping community in the region. The event was held as part of the Mission for Horticulture Integrated Development of Horticulture. Armand Ch. Momin, the BDO of Rerapara C&RD Block, graced the festival as the chief guest, inaugurating the festivities. The festival brought together beekeepers from the Mellim Cluster and local residents, fostering a sense of community and celebrating the passion for beekeeping.

The State government’s commitment to supporting beekeepers was evident, with ongoing technical assistance provided to the Mellim beekeepers. The cluster of Mellim beekeepers, initiated during Apiculture Mission 2, comprises 110 dedicated farmers who have undergone extensive training, reflecting their commitment to the art of beekeeping.

During the festival, the beekeepers of Mellim were recognised for their dedication. They received certificates in acknowledgment of their hard work. The event also provided a platform for the beekeepers to voice concerns, notably, the need for a warehouse to store the honey produced. BDO Armand Ch. Momin, in response to the beekeepers’ request, assured them that their concerns regarding storage would be addressed. This commitment underscores the collaborative efforts between the government and local beekeepers to enhance the beekeeping sector in the region.

The Honey Festival not only celebrated the rich tradition of beekeeping but also highlighted the ongoing support and collaboration between the government and beekeepers, ensuring the sustainable growth of apiculture in South West Garo Hills.