By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 25: A police escort vehicle in Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s entourage was involved in an accident in Upper Shillong on Saturday morning while he was travelling to Dawki for an official event.

The incident occurred at 9:30 am when a Mahindra pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction collided with the pilot car, resulting in minor damage to both vehicles.

Both the CM and the other members of the entourage were unharmed.