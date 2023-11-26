MDA mum on flak for failure to stop illegal coal mining

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 25: The NPP-led MDA Government, facing flak for failing to check illegal coal mining and transportation in the state, continues to distance itself from the issue.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has been silent on the 18th interim report on coal mining activities in the Jaintia Hills submitted by retired judge BP Katakey to the High Court of Meghalaya. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, on the other hand, defended the government and denied any illegalities.

The National Green Tribunal banned the hazardous rat-hole coal mining almost a decade ago. Coal miners have since been looking for an opportunity to restart their mining activities.

Legal mining is yet to take off even after the Supreme Court allowed scientific mining more than a year ago.

The Justice Katakey report said the site where the trial scientific mining is being initiated could not be visited.

The representatives of the party initiating the scientific mining, however, said it is in a very initial stage and only drilling activities have started.

“Scientific mining, according to them, would take at least 6 (six) months’ time,” the report said.

The one-man committee headed by Justice Katakey advised the Director of Mineral Resources to submit a detailed report in this regard within 10 days and also to arrange for a field visit of that area.

The committee also advised the state government to frame relevant rules and guidelines on scientific mining, including the transportation of coal to be mined by adopting the scientific method, as there is the possibility of re-commencement of illegal coal mining in the state on a large scale simultaneously with the legal mining.

“Hence, all required steps to stop illegal mining activities need to be taken immediately so that illegally mined coal is not transported as legally mined coal,” the interim report read.