Hamas to release 13 more hostages, 200 aid trucks to enter Gaza

Shillong, November 26: Hamas, on the third day of the truce, has announced that it will release at least 13 more hostages on Sunday as part of the deal with Israel brokered by the Qatar.

On its part, the Israelis will be releasing at least 42 Palestinians including women and children.

Meanwhile, 200 aid trucks have reached Gaza with several trucks moving towards the northern Gaza. The trucks were checked by the Israeli authorities at the Nitzana crossing with Egypt before the aid trucks crossed the Rafah crossing.

Reports also said that at least six ambulances and dozens of aid trucks were headed towards the northern Gaza with the approval of Israel authorities.

The tucks including aid materials, medicines and food items are entering Gaza as part of the four day ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

The United Nations Welfare and Relief Agency (UNRWA) have already requested immediate aid for Gaza as huge humanitarian crisis is staring in the strip for want of aid including food materials, water, medicine and fuel. (IANS)