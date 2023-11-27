2 civilians killed, 3 soldiers among 10 injured in suicide attack on Pak Army convoy

Shillong, November 27: Two civilians died while 10 others, including three Pakistan Army soldiers, were injured in a suicide attack on a convoy of security forces in Baka Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, Pak military’s media affairs wing said on Monday, media reports said.

Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), in a statement, said that a “motorcycle borne suicide bomber” detonated himself on a security forces’ convoy on Sunday.

It said that the bomber was affiliated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and “later identified as an Afghan national”, Dawn reported.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area. Pakistan security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave civilians and soldiers further strengthens our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Last night, the ISPR said that eight militants were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan.

On Wednesday, two soldiers were killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a security forces’ convoy in the Razmak area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government last year, Dawn reported. (IANS)