KHADC forms cell for solid waste management plan

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 26: The KHADC has formed a Solid Waste Management Cell (SWMC) with the objective to prepare a comprehensive action plan on its solid waste management programme to be funded by the World Bank, which it plans to roll out in five districts falling under its jurisdiction.

The cell, which will be headed by KHADC Deputy Secretary, Andy Basaiawmoit, comprises PHE department consultant, Mark West, and Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) senior environmental engineer, WR Kharkrang.

Informing this here on Sunday, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem said that the SWMC is on the job to prepare a detailed plan to be submitted to the World Bank.

“We are hopeful that the cell will be able to come up with new ideas on how to address the problem of solid waste management,” Syiem said.

According to him, the Council intends to develop a sustainable solution to the solid waste issue by effectively managing waste at village and district levels without causing pollution in other areas.

The Council is also planning to regulate garbage collection fees, introduce penalties for haphazard waste dumping and protect rivers, water bodies and catchment areas by involving various stakeholders in this programme, Syiem said.

“In the long run, we would request the World Bank to set up a waste processing plant. This is a long-term priority,” he said.

It may be recalled that the Council approached the World Bank seeking help to find a lasting solution to the problem of solid waste management.

The solid waste management programme of the Council at the beginning will focus on capacity building, awareness and setting up of some Resource Recovery Centres (RRCs) on a pilot project mode. The World Bank has agreed to provide funds for this initiative, he added.

Syiem also said that localities and villages will be required to provide land for the construction of the RRCs.

He said the Council is planning to set up around 10 RRCs and their number will increase depending on the successful implementation of the projects.

The KHADC CEM said the Council intends to conduct awareness programmes at localities and villages besides schools and colleges on how to deal with the problem of solid waste management.

He said the Council has plans to collaborate with traditional institutions to organise the awareness programmes.