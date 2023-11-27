Shillong Jottings

Social Media Sheriffs!

The Cherry Blossom Festival’s dazzling musical extravaganza left the state mesmerized last week, but forgetfulness struck harder than Monday morning alarms. As the workforce slinked back to their desks and students grudgingly embraced textbooks, one event lingered in the social media spotlight like glitter on a festivalgoer’s face—Ne-Yo’s dance partner.

While the crowd swayed in unison with friends, lovers, and kin, one spirited woman’s dance with Ne-Yo became an unexpected crime scene.

The viral video, akin to a cinematic masterpiece, drew comments that could rival a thesaurus for shameful insults.

Meghalaya’s ‘Live and let live’ attitude took a backseat as netizens served up judgments, like one sinner calling out another for sinning differently. In this ironic dance of progress and prejudice, we’re left wondering if we’ve mastered the moonwalk of modernity backwards?