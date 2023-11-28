76th NCC Day celebrated in Army cantonment at Narangi

Guwahati, Nov 28: The 76th National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day was joyously celebrated at Brahmaputra Hall, Narangi Army Cantonment, here. This event, orchestrated by the NCC North East Directorate, featured the closing ceremony of the NCC North-Eastern Maruti Jimny Car Rally, inaugurated on November 6 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the NCC’s establishment.

The NCC Car Rally, a testament to unity, discipline, national pride, patriotism and enthusiasm in the North East, concluded on that day with flag-in by Assam’s Minister for Public Health Engineering, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, Jayanta Mallabarua, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita, CEO (Marketing), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Ram Suresh Akella along with numerous military and civilian dignitaries graced the occasion.

Chief Guest, Minister Jayanta Mallabarua extended warm wishes for NCC Day and expressed pride in being a former NCC cadet. Reflecting on his student days, he emphasized that the discipline and patriotism instilled as an NCC cadet have proven more valuable in his current work than his educational qualifications. Acknowledging the enduring importance of these qualities, he urged everyone to step forward responsibly in their respective fields, contributing to India’s establishment as Viswa Guru. Highlighting that the NCC is not merely an organization but a lifestyle. He urged all NCC cadets to serve with dedication, embodying lessons of unity and discipline.

‘Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita conveyed his wishes for NCC Day, emphasizing the indispensability of hard work and urging everyone to move forward with dedication. A collective rendition of NCC song added to the celebratory atmosphere.

In giving vote of thanks to all present, Major General Gagan Deep, ADG NCC North East Region Directorate, stressed that all NCC activities should align with it’s motto ‘Unity and Discipline.’ Following the meeting, a cultural program enriched the festivities.

It may be mentioned here that a team of NCC officers and 76 cadets participated in the car rally in conjunction with NCC Day, covering a remarkable 4,000 km approx. Seven Maruti Suzuki Jimny and five Grand Vitara SUVs were utilized in the rally, which commenced from Shillong on November 6 and traversed several North East states, concluding in Guwahati on November 26.

Throughout the journey, the participants engaged in various cultural programs with over 20,000 students from more than 200 schools and 140 colleges across 44 districts. The rally served as a platform for interaction with people from different parts of the North East, conveying messages of cultural and social heritage.

The rally garnered attention from senior officers and NCC representatives along the route, who blessed the enthusiastic cadets and inspired them to uphold leadership and congenial values. The consensus among all was that the celebration of NCC Day effectively conveyed a powerful message of unity and discipline.