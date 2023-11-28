Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for sister Shaheen is a ‘loving’ poem

Shillong, November 28: Actress Alia Bhatt showered birthday love on her elder sister Shaheen, by jotting down a sweet poem for her, calling her the ‘sunshine’ of her life.

Alia and Shaheen are daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and actress Soni Razdan. Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a string of unseen pictures with her sister, which includes one childhood photo of the siblings.

Along with the photos, the ‘Raazi’ actress wrote: “you are joy … you are light… may we every now and then have a fight… you are sunshine, you are breeze.. please please always take care of your knees

I am not a writer.. I am not a poet.. I’m just your loving sister and I’m sure you know it happy birthday my sweetie”.

Dia Mirza commented on the post and wrote: “Happy birthday Shaheen”.

Shaheen also took to Instagram and dropped pictures with Alia, her parents, Ranbir Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt etc. She also gave a glimpse of Alia’s daughter Raha’s cute little pink chair.

She captioned the post as: “Hash. Tag. Blesssssseddd”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has ‘Jigra’ in the pipeline. (IANS)