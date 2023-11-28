Katrina Kaif: ‘Don’t fall into my own traps of trying to maintain or sustain any image’

Shillong, November 28: In a career spanning almost two decades, actress Katrina Kaif has given many blockbusters making her one of the biggest stars in Bollywood.

Talking about what she looks forward to doing even though she’s touching the highs of highs, the actress said bettering herself as an artiste and making sure I do not fall into my own traps of trying to repeat myself or trying to maintain or sustain any image.

Asked when you attain such high stardom, what do you look forward to from there, Katrina told IANS: “Firstly, I think the love and the support that I’ve gotten from the audiences is incredible. It’s phenomenal and it will always be something which will always be one of the most special, special achievements I think or special occurrences. I would call it rather in my life as an artist. But I think there is no certainty. You see ups and you see downs as an actor.”

“And you need to know how to, ride that out and how to have perseverance and to continue to follow it and to perform and deliver in each film that comes, no matter what the outcome is,” added the actress.

Katrina, who has worked in blockbusters such as ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’, ‘Namastey London, ‘Partner’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Bang Bang!’ and the ‘Tiger’ franchise to name a few, said that she is extremely happy and grateful for the way her journey has been and how wonderful it has been.

The actress, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal and was recently seen in ‘Tiger 3’, said that she desires to better herself from here.

“My desire right now would look forward to from here is exactly what I spoke about earlier about bettering myself as an artist,” said the Hong Kong born actress.

“Making sure I do not fall into my own traps of trying to repeat myself or trying to maintain or sustain any image because I have done something before because I have fit into a particular, you know, type of role very well, does not mean that you know that is where my future lies,” Katrina, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in India, added.

“I think as an artist you need to learn to evolve. You need to constantly check in with yourself. That is what is true for me today.”

The actress said what she wants to bring on screen and where her conviction is going to lie now.

“Currently, I’m very conscious that whatever film I step onto I need to connect to it deeply and only then come on to that set and bring everything that I have.”

“Excited to keep getting the opportunities and chances to perform in different roles and bring new aspects of me as a performer on screen,” said the actress, who had two sets of Barbie dolls modeled on her in 2010 and 2011. (IANS)