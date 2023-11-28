Delhi LG gives go ahead to Supreme Court petition in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Shillong, November 28: Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has granted approval to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to approach the Supreme Court against a High Court decision acquitting six individuals linked to a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

As per India Today, the case involves charges of attempted murder, looting, and rioting during the violence in the Saraswati Vihar Police Station area (now Subhash Place) in northwest Delhi, following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

The six accused in the case are Hari Lal, Mangal, Dharampal, Azad, Om Prakash, and Abdul Habib. Following the LG’s nod, Delhi government’s Home Department will file the plea in the Supreme Court against the July 10 High Court verdict, which dismissed the government’s appeal against the trial court’s decision to acquit all the accused.

The High Court, in its judgment, questioned the 28-year delay in filing the appeal against the trial court verdict delivered on March 28, 1995, stating there was no justifiable explanation for the prolonged wait. After scrutinizing the case’s litigation timeline, the LG expressed concern over the casual handling of such crimes against humanity, leading to unnecessary delays in legal proceedings. He emphasized the need for serious consideration and stringent action against officials responsible for delays.

Saxena directed the Home Department to identify and hold accountable the officials responsible for the delay in filing the appeal before the Delhi High Court and submit a report within seven days. This move aligns with the LG’s previous approval for filing a Supreme Court plea against the acquittal of twelve individuals in another anti-Sikh riots case registered in the Nangloi police station.