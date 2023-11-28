Sonia urges people of Telangana to vote for Congress, says people have given respect by calling her ‘Amma’

Shillong, November 28: With the campaigning coming to a halt in Telangana before the crucial Assembly elections scheduled to be held on Thursday, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged the people of the state to vote for change and for the grand old party.

Sonia Gandhi also highlighted that the Congress fulfilled the promise of the formation of Telangana in 2014 and the people of the state have given her immense respect by calling her Sonia Amma.

In her almost two-minute-long video message to the voters of Telangana, Sonia Gandhi said, “Namaskaram, my dear sisters and brothers of Telangana. I could not come among you all but I am very close to your hearts. Today I want to say something to you. I want to see the dream of the martyred sons of Mother Telangana fulfilled.

“I sincerely wish that we all convert ‘Dorala’ Telangana into ‘Prajala’ Telangana (from a Telangana of landlords to that of the people). Make your dreams come true and give you a true and honest government.”

“By calling me Sonia Amma, you have given me immense respect. Considered me like a mother… I will always be grateful to you for this love and respect and will remain dedicated to you forever. I request my sisters, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers of Telangana… this time, use all your power to bring change, vote for the Congress,” the CPP chairperson added.

Even, Congress leader and her son Rahul Gandhi shared her message on X and said, “Message from Telangana’s own ‘Sonia Amma’ to the people of the state.”

Her message to the voters came on the last day of campaigning. The campaigning for the 119-member Assembly in the southern state came to an end on Tuesday evening.

The Congress is looking to come back to power in the state and has already announced several guarantees. (IANS)