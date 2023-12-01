Bengal BJP president seeks ED probe against medical college

Shillong, December 1: President of the BJP unit in West Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar has written a letter to the director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking probe in financial irregularities in Kolkata’s iconic and state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In his letter, Majumdar pointed out a number of financial irregularities against the hospital and also accused the authorities of misusing public funds, purchasing medical equipment at higher prices, renting out hospital land to food outlets and irregularities in appointments.

Copies of the letter have also been forwarded to the Union Ministries of Finance and Health.

Few months ago, the hospital was embroiled in controversy as students protested on the twin issues of the rising ragging menace and the removal of former principal Sandip Ghosh.

Even after Manas Bandopadhyay replaced Ghosh, he was denied entry to office by the agitating students for a number of days.

The state health department officials have not commented on the matter.