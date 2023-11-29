Army-BRO completes Bailey bridge at Zeema

Guwahati, Nov 29: Troops of Trishakti Corps Indian Army with assistance from Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed the Bailey bridge over Zeema Chu at Zeema . This has finally connected entire Lachen from the Northern side that was cut off since the night of October 3 this year.

The bridge will now pave the way to re-establish seamless movement of vehicles and provision of relief material to the important town of Lachen.

The 100 feet Bailey bridge has been constructed over Zeema Chu that had to face the first impact of the GLOF. Working round the clock, the BRO initially constructed the abutments followed by the bridge construction by Trishakti Sappers that took around three days.

Engineer Troops of the Trishakti Corps and BRO along with several heavy Earth Moving plants were employed for this bridging operation. The Indian Army has proved yet again that it is committed in nation building and always stands headstrong with the people of the country.