NFR opens rail coach restaurants in 3 Assam stations

Guwahati, Nov 29: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has opened rail coach restaurants in Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia railway stations as part of an initiative to provide a unique dining ambience to passengers.

The three restaurants are among the 13 restaurants currently operational under the jurisdiction of NF Railway.

“These rail coach restaurants have gained popularity among travellers and the public in general. N. F. Railway has converted some of its old train coaches, which are not fit for use, into these restaurants with the idea of recycling and reusing,” an official informed.

As it is, N.F Railway has been opening such restaurants at its major stations and points.

“These restaurants have been opened at the vacant space in the circulating area providing dining opportunities to both the rail passengers as well as the general public,” the official said.

Among the 13 operational under NF Railway, eight rail coach restaurants are in Katihar alone, two in Alipurduar and one each at Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia.

Moreover, 62 locations over N.F. Railway have been selected to introduce such coach restaurants in the coming months.

“Coach restaurants are being planned and work is under progress in seven locations in Katihar, 13 in Alipurduar, 14 each in Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions,” the official said.

The coach restaurants are being designed with an aesthetic appeal and heritage look for attracting travellers.

“These restaurants aim to cater to the needs of passengers and the public apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways. This initiative of N.F. Railway is also expected to create employment for both skilled and unskilled workers,” the official added.