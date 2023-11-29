Four ULFA-I cadres surrender before Assam Police, lay down arms

Guwahati, Nov 29: In a significant development, four cadres of militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), surrendered before the Assam Police at the state police headquarters here on Wednesday.

Official sources informed that the ULFA (I) cadres/leaders, who have been trained in Myanmar, unconditionally surrendered before Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Special DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior police officials.

The surrendered ULFA-I cadres were identified as Bikram Axom alias Nayan Patmaut; Dipok Hatiboruah alias Dibya Axom; Montu Moran alias Latest Axom alias Kulang Moran and Palash Moran alias Gopal Axom.

A self-styled captain of ULFA (I), Bikram Axom, hails from Charaideo district and had joined the rebel outfit in 2010. On the other hand, Dipok Hatiboruah, a self-styled lieutenant of ULFA (I), hails from Tinsukia district and had joined the militant outfit on May 25, 2011.

A self-styled corporal, Montu Moran, hails from Tinsukia district, and had joined the rebel outfit on December 4, 2018, while Palash Moran, also from Tinsukia district, had joined the militant outfit in 2021.

“All the four ULFA (I) cadres have been trained in warfare for two to three months at Taka, Myanmar and 779 Camp, Myanmar,” a statement issued by the CPRO, Assam Police, said.

Two Thailand hand grenades, an Austria-made 9×19 pistol and 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition were deposited during the surrender ceremony, sources said.

“In the year 2023, a total of 11 ULFA (I) cadres have surrendered and so far deposited two Thailand hand grenades; two Chinese hand grenades; two foreign-made 9X19 pistols and 28 rounds of 9mm ammunition,” the statement said.

“Further, 16 ULFA (I) cadres have been arrested in five incidents and one ULFA (I) cadre killed in police action. Security forces recovered two arms, 11 rounds of ammunition and three grenades from the cadres,” it said.