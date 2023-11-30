B’luru BPO staffer arrested for storing 13,000 obscene photos of women

The accused BPO staffer, identified as Aditya Santhosh, was arrested by the Bengaluru Cyber Crime police.

The accused worked as a customer service agent for the past five months in the present company.

The police are now investigating whether the accused had made these photos viral on social media. The police are also looking into whether the accused was into blackmailing.

The incident came to light when his 22-year-old lover, who had an affair with him, checked his phone.

The woman was deleting the private moments on his mobile captured by the accused. While deleting, she found thousands of pictures of women stored. The accused had also morphed many pictures of his female colleagues.

The woman brought this matter to the notice of the company where the accused worked and also lodged a complaint with the Cyber police.

The company had claimed that they didn’t know why he had stored the pictures and the incident had shocked the women staffers.

The company had also lodged a complaint in this regard on November 23.

The police have registered a case under the provisions of Section 67 and 67 (A) of the IT Act and are investigating the matter.

The company had told police that the accused had not used company’s equipment for his acts.

The accused was arrested from the premises of the office in Bengaluru.

