NPP appoints new district presidents

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 29: The NPP is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the elections to the KHADC and JHADC.

State party president, Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday issued appointment letters to the district presidents of the seven districts of Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills ahead of campaign plans.

The newly appointed district presidents are MLA Gavin Miguel Mylliem for East Khasi Hills, Seiborlang Shadap for East Jaintia Hills, Octomewat Lamin for West Jaintia Hills, MDC Teibor Pathaw for Shillong City, former MLA Macmillan Byrsat for West Khasi Hills, Biolinda L Nonglait for Eastern West Khasi Hills, and Clement Mawlong for Ri-Bhoi.

The NPP’s state spokesperson, HM Shangpliang told reporters that Tynsong convened a meeting on Wednesday to issue the appointment letters to the seven district presidents.

He further said that the presidents of the Garo Hills district units would be issued appointment letters soon in consultation with the working president in charge of the region.

“The state president has asked the presidents to constitute the district committees comprising active members of the party, including those who were in these committees prior to the appointment of the new presidents. All will be involved in one way or the other,” Shangpliang said.

The block-level committees would be constituted after the district-level committees are formed, he added.

“The block-level committee is the most important as its members have direct contact with the grassroots,” he said.

He said Tynsong appealed to the district presidents to come up with their proposals on or before December 20 for convening a state-level committee.

“Their reporters will be placed before our national president, Conrad K Sangma,” he said.

Shangpliang said the district committees have been constituted mainly to strengthen the party for the Lok Sabha and ADC elections.