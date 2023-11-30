Lok Sabha polls: BJP may give Shillong ticket to Hek

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 29: Although the State BJP is yet to come to a consensus on who should run for the Tura seat in next year’s Lok Sabha elections, it appears that AL Hek will be the candidate for the Shillong parliamentary seat.

Hek, a six-time MLA, is eager to contest the Lok Sabha polls and is undoubtedly a qualified candidate for the BJP to represent Shillong in the Lok Sabha, according to a senior party leader.

In contrast, party vice president Bernard N Marak is eager to run for the Tura seat, but the BJP is still undecided. Party officials countered that Marak’s wish to contest the election has not materialised because he is yet to be freed from a legal dispute.

It was learnt that three or four other Tura-based candidates, in addition to Marak, are in queue to seek the BJP ticket.

The BJP will convene and deliberate on the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections only subsequent to December 3, following the announcement of the results of the Assembly elections in five states.