Survey may have missed out 13 lakh MT of coal: Conrad

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 29: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday reiterated the government’s claim of having 32 lakh metric tonnes of coal that was previously extracted and measured. He argued that the drone survey, carried out as per instructions from the High Court of Meghalaya, may have missed some areas resulting in under reporting of 13 lakh metric tonnes of coal, which has been termed as “missing”

In his 18th interim report, which was recently presented to the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice (retired) BP Katakey found that there was only 19 lakh metric tonnes of coal whereas the government had claimed to have 32 lakh metric tonnes. Justice Katakey, who was tasked by the High Court with determining whether the government took action against illicit coal mining, had earlier requested that the investigation into the disappearance of 13 lakh metric tonnes of coal from the state be started.

In response to a question regarding the missing coal, the chief minister stated on Wednesday that the department had been asked by the court to carry out a drone survey and that, in terms of legality, documentation pertaining to 32 lakh metric tonnes was present, with a clarification provided by the Supreme Court.

In response to a question concerning the one-man committee’s findings that illicit coal mining and transportation are continuing, Sangma stated that the government is constantly keeping an eye on the situation and that many people have been detained and found guilty.

On the other hand, he claimed that although coal mining had been practised for 200 years, people found it difficult to adjust to the sudden ban.

According to him, it comes down to a matter of livelihood, and switching from one to another is difficult and requires time.

Regarding the start of scientific coal mining, he said that four to five mining plans have been approved and that some equipment is being installed. “By January, there will be a lot of movement,” he predicted.