EC revises Mizoram’s vote-counting date to Dec 4

New Delhi, Dec 1: Amid demands for rescheduling the date of counting of votes in Mizoram, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced that it has revised the date from December 3 to December 4.

In a press release, the poll panel said that it received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from December 3 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that Sunday has a “special significance for the people of Mizoram”.

“The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from December 3 to December 4,” the poll panel said.

The EC had earlier fixed December 3 for counting of votes for Assembly elections of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Counting of votes in remaining states will be held as scheduled.

