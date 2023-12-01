Delhi: ‘Prolonged’ delay in SpiceJet flight departure leaves passengers frustrated

New Delhi, Dec 1: Frustrated over prolonged delay in Patna-bound SpiceJet airline flight, a group of frustrated passengers created ruckus at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Friday.

At around 3 p.m., a group of passengers, waiting at a domestic boarding gate of the IGI airport, expressed their frustration after it became apparent that the Patna-bound Spicejet airline flight no. SG-8721 was delayed by hours “due to the late arrival of the incoming aircraft”.

“SpiceJet Delhi-Patna flight SG 8721 has already landed at its destination. The flight’s departure was revised last night and passengers were duly informed about the revised departure time at 12.40 a.m. last night itself so that they could accordingly plan their travel to the airport. Any inconvenience to passengers is regretted,” said the airline spokesperson.

Earlier, on November 29, in a social media post that quickly gained traction, comedian Kapil Sharma expressed frustration over the significant delay of IndiGo Flight 6E 5149. “Dear @IndiGo6E, first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying the pilot is stuck in traffic, what? Really?” Sharma wrote on X.

“We were supposed to take off by 8 pm, and it’s 9:20; still, there is no pilot in the cockpit. Do you think these 180 passengers will fly IndiGo again? Never #indigo6E5149,” he posted.

However, in a statement issued by the airline, it said IndiGo flight 6E 5149 from Chennai to Mumbai on November 29 was delayed due to operational reasons. “Passengers were kept informed about the delay. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” it said.