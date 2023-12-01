Friday, December 1, 2023
NATIONALNews Alert

Delhi: ‘Prolonged’ delay in SpiceJet flight departure leaves passengers frustrated

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, Dec 1: Frustrated over prolonged delay in Patna-bound SpiceJet airline flight, a group of frustrated passengers created ruckus at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Friday.

At around 3 p.m., a group of passengers, waiting at a domestic boarding gate of the IGI airport, expressed their frustration after it became apparent that the Patna-bound Spicejet airline flight no. SG-8721 was delayed by hours “due to the late arrival of the incoming aircraft”.

“SpiceJet Delhi-Patna flight SG 8721 has already landed at its destination. The flight’s departure was revised last night and passengers were duly informed about the revised departure time at 12.40 a.m. last night itself so that they could accordingly plan their travel to the airport. Any inconvenience to passengers is regretted,” said the airline spokesperson.

Earlier, on November 29, in a social media post that quickly gained traction, comedian Kapil Sharma expressed frustration over the significant delay of IndiGo Flight 6E 5149. “Dear @IndiGo6E, first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying the pilot is stuck in traffic, what? Really?” Sharma wrote on X.

“We were supposed to take off by 8 pm, and it’s 9:20; still, there is no pilot in the cockpit. Do you think these 180 passengers will fly IndiGo again? Never #indigo6E5149,” he posted.

However, in a statement issued by the airline, it said IndiGo flight 6E 5149 from Chennai to Mumbai on November 29 was delayed due to operational reasons. “Passengers were kept informed about the delay. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” it said.

 

Previous article
Increase in BSF’s jurisdiction does not take away powers of Punjab Police, says SC
Next article
EC revises Mizoram’s vote-counting date to Dec 4

Related articles

NATIONAL

EC revises Mizoram’s vote-counting date to Dec 4

New Delhi, Dec 1: Amid demands for rescheduling the date of counting of votes in Mizoram, the Election...
NATIONAL

Increase in BSF’s jurisdiction does not take away powers of Punjab Police, says SC

New Delhi, Dec 1: The Supreme Court on Friday remarked that the Centre's decision to expand the BSF's...
MEGHALAYA

Border Security Force celebrates Founding Day

Shillong, Dec 1: Celebrating its 59th Founding Day, the Border Security Force commemorated nearly six decades of dedicated...
News Alert

APSC cash-for-jobs scam: Assam govt suspends 21 officials

Guwahati, Dec 1: The Assam government has placed as many as 21 government officials under suspension as part...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EC revises Mizoram’s vote-counting date to Dec 4

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: Amid demands for rescheduling the...

Increase in BSF’s jurisdiction does not take away powers of Punjab Police, says SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: The Supreme Court on Friday...

Border Security Force celebrates Founding Day

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 1: Celebrating its 59th Founding Day, the...

Popular news

EC revises Mizoram’s vote-counting date to Dec 4

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: Amid demands for rescheduling the...

Increase in BSF’s jurisdiction does not take away powers of Punjab Police, says SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 1: The Supreme Court on Friday...

Border Security Force celebrates Founding Day

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 1: Celebrating its 59th Founding Day, the...

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge