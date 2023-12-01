Morocco, Portugal, Spain submit bidding agreement for 2030 World Cup

Shillong, December 1: FIFA announced Thursday that it has received bidding agreement from Morocco, Portugal and Spain for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay also confirmed as bidders to host the centenary celebration with one 2030 World Cup match in each country, FIFA said, reports Xinhua.

Saudi Arabia’s bidding submission for the 2034 FIFA World Cup was also received by FIFA, and the hosts will be appointed by the FIFA Congress.

In January 2024, FIFA will conduct a targeted dialogue with all bidders and will publish its evaluation reports after a thorough evaluation process, FIFA said. (IANS)