Saturday, December 2, 2023
Adhir’s letter on Ethics Committee proceedings against Mahua draws flak in Bengal Congress

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Dec 2: Congress president in West Bengal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking a review of the functioning of Parliament’s Ethics Committee on the issue of proceedings of against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the alleged cash-for query scam, has drawn flak from a section of the party’s state leadership.

Posting Chowdhury’s letter on his social media account, state Congress leader and Calcutta High Court counsel Koustav Bagchi ridiculed Chowdhury but did not directly name him.

Bagchi has also questioned whether from now Congress workers in West Bengal should start describing “thieves as monks”.

“Today we are describing Mahua Moitra as a nun. Tomorrow we might do the same for Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee. Congress workers should start practising to address thieves as monks from today only. Let us start the process with Purnima Kandu, the widow of slain Tapan Kandu,” Bagchi wrote.

On March 13 last year, Congress leader in Purulia district Tapan Kandu was murdered while he was having an evening walk with his wife, Purnima Kandu.

The CBI started a probe in the matter following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

This is not the first time that Bagchi had been at loggerheads with Chwdhury on the issue of Trinamool Congress.

In August this year, Bagchi threw an open challenge towards Congress high-command to dare to take disciplinary action against him, for constantly opposing Trinamool Congress, which is a part of the INDIA opposition alliance.

He also said that he has noticed that lately a section of the state Congress leaders are going soft towards Trinamool Congress.

“This is not a satisfactory signal for the state Congress. Grassroots level Congress workers will never accept any kind of understanding with Trinamool Congress. I am in 100 per cent agreement with them. My commitment is towards my party and grassroots level workers and not towards any leader,” he had said then

IANS

