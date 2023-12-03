Sunday, December 3, 2023
NATIONAL

FIR against two Madrasa Board employees for harassing UP woman

By: Agencies

Lucknow, Dec 3 : An FIR has been lodged against two Madrasa Board employees for harassing a woman who had contacted them for issuance of a duplicate mark sheet. They were also accused of threatening and abusing her brother when he confronted them over the issue.

SHO, Hazratganj, Vikram Singh said that in his complaint filed on Saturday the woman’s brother named the accused as Dhirendra and Rakesh of Madrasa Board, housed in Jawahar Bhawan.

The complainant said his sister had gone to the Madrasa Board office where the accused met her and noted down her mobile number, promising to inform her when the duplicate mark sheet was ready.

He alleged that the duo called her and made cheap talk and also texted obscene messages.

“They also invited my sister to meet them in a hotel. I went to Jawahar Bhawan on November 29 and met the accused but they started abusing me. They manhandled me and threatened to take my sister to the hotel. I fled the scene to save my life,” the complainant said.(IANS)

