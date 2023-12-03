Sunday, December 3, 2023
INDIA bloc floor leaders to meet on Monday to discuss Winter Session strategy

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 3: The INDIA bloc party leaders will hold a meeting on Monday morning to discuss their strategy for the Parliament’s Winter Session.

A Congress leader said that the meeting of INDIA bloc parliamentary leaders will take place on Monday at 10 am in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber.

The Winter Session is beginning on Monday and will continue till December 22. The INDIA bloc leaders will be deciding several issues to take up in the Parliament during the session as the Parliament’s Ethics Committee will also table its report against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in the alleged cash- for-Parliament questions case.

During the session there will also be discussions on the three Bills to replace colonial-era criminal laws. Tentatively 19 items of Legislative Business and two items of Financial Business have been identified for being taken up during this session. (IANS)

Celebrations break out at Revanth Reddy’s house as Congress leads in Telangana

