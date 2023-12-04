Monday, December 4, 2023
IDF announces death of 3 more soldiers in battle with Hamas

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 4: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that three more soldiers were killed in the ongoing battle with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The deceased were identified as Sgt Major Neriya Shaer (36) of the Paratroopers brigade; and Sgt First class (res) Ben Zussman (22) and Sgt Binyamin Yehoshua Needham (19), combat engineering soldiers of the 401st Armoured brigade.

The three were killed on Sunday, two days after Israel resumed its attacks in Gaza after the collapse of the seven-day humantarian truce in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

Overall, 75 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the ground operations on October 27.

Since the start of the war on October 7, the IDF has announced the deaths of 401 soldiers.

The vast majority were killed on the day of Hamas’s unprecedented assault on October 7. (IANS)

ADB to analyse hazards in Hindu Kush Himalaya region

