Monday, December 4, 2023
News Alert

Opposition ZPM strides ahead, ruling MNF trails in Mizoram

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 4: As the counting of votes for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly elections is underway, trends on Monday showed the opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leading in 27 seats leaving far behind the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), which is ahead in nine seats.

The trends showed the opposition Congress leading in one seat while the BJP was ahead in three seats.

ZPM’s President and Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma is leading in the Serchhip seat while most of the prominent nominees of the party were leading in their respective seats.

MNF candidate and Chief Minister Zoramthanga was trailing in the Aizawl East-1 seat while most ministers of the ruling MNF were leading in their respective seats.

The counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly polls began at 8 a.m. amid elaborate security arrangements in all 11 districts of the state.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer H. Lianzela said that initially postal ballots were counted and then the counting of votes polled through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was taken up.

Over 4,000 officials, including women, were engaged in the counting process. These officials are posted at 40 counting halls under 13 centres in 11 districts, the official told IANS.

Director General of Police Anil Shukla said that adequate security measures were in place for the smooth conduct of the counting process.

Adequate contingents of Central Armed Police Forces and Mizoram Armed Police have been deployed across the state to maintain law and order.

More than 80 per cent of the 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates, including 16 women.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the main Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have fielded candidates from all 40 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting four seats.

The BJP has fielded candidates on 23 seats with a special focus on linguistic minority inhabited areas, especially where the Reang and Chakma tribal communities are in good numbers in the voters’ list.

Besides them, 27 independent candidates are also in the fray. (IANS)

Previous article
Meghalaya’s Lakadong turmeric gets GI tag
Next article
Two dead in wall collapse in Chennai amid cyclone Michaung’s onslaught

Related articles

Business

PSU stocks markets to fresh high after BJP wins Assembly polls

Shillong, December 4: PSU stocks powered a monster rally of over 900 points on Monday to a fresh...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

In a first, Deepika Padukone attends Academy Museum Gala in LA

Shillong, December 4: Deepika Padukone is in attendance at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. She is...
Technology

GenAI will speed up drug discovery, boost healthcare in India: Top AWS executive

Shillong, December 4: Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform drug discovery and healthcare delivery in...
Politics

INDIA bloc to raise ‘leak’ of ethics panel report against Mahua Moitra in Parliament

Shillong, december 4: Opposition parties on Monday held a meeting at the chamber of Congress chief and Leader...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PSU stocks markets to fresh high after BJP wins Assembly polls

Business 0
Shillong, December 4: PSU stocks powered a monster rally...

In a first, Deepika Padukone attends Academy Museum Gala in LA

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 4: Deepika Padukone is in attendance at...

GenAI will speed up drug discovery, boost healthcare in India: Top AWS executive

Technology 0
Shillong, December 4: Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the...
Load more

Popular news

PSU stocks markets to fresh high after BJP wins Assembly polls

Business 0
Shillong, December 4: PSU stocks powered a monster rally...

In a first, Deepika Padukone attends Academy Museum Gala in LA

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 4: Deepika Padukone is in attendance at...

GenAI will speed up drug discovery, boost healthcare in India: Top AWS executive

Technology 0
Shillong, December 4: Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge