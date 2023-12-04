Monday, December 4, 2023
Two dead in wall collapse in Chennai amid cyclone Michaung’s onslaught

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 4: Two persons lost their lives and one was injured as a newly erected wall crumbled in Kanathur, Chennai, under the impact of intense rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Michaung.

India Today reported that the deceased hailed from Jharkhand. Chennai witnessed relentless downpours overnight, intensifying concerns as cyclone Michaung approaches the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coastline.

Flight operations at Chennai airport faced disruptions with numerous cancellations and diversions due to the prevailing heavy rains and gusty winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the city and surrounding areas within the next 24 hours. NDRF and SDRF teams have been mobilized in response to rescue around 15 individuals stranded in Tambaram, grappling with severe waterlogging.

Bridge no 14, positioned between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi was suspended for safety reasons as water levels surpassed the danger threshold. Six trains, including Chennai – Mysuru Shatabdi Express and Tirupati Sapthagiri Express, faced cancellations on Monday. Power outages hit parts of the city, compounding the challenges posed by inundated low-lying areas.

IMD reported rainfall exceeding 100 mm in various parts of Greater Chennai Corporation limits, with Valasaravakkam (154.2 mm), Nungambakkam (101.7 mm), Sholinganallur (125.7 mm), Kodambakkam (123.3 mm), and Meenambakkam (108 mm) being significantly affected. The adjacent districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur also grappled with substantial rainfall.

