Monday, December 4, 2023
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi congratulates ZPM on winning Mizoram election, assures of all possible support

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, Dec 4:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) over its victory in the Mizoram assembly elections and assured it of all possible support in furthering the progress of the northeastern state.

“Congratulations to the Zoram People’s Movement and Lalduhoma for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections. I assure all possible support in furthering the progress of Mizoram,” Modi wrote on X.

He also thanked the people in the state for backing the BJP and said, “I would like to thank all those who supported BJP. Our Party will always work to ensure Mizoram scales new heights of progress. I appreciate the hard work of our party workers who reached out to the people of the state and highlighted our agenda of good governance.”

“I would also like to specially congratulate K. Beichhua and K. Hrahmo from our party on being elected MLAs. My best wishes for their legislative journey ahead,” he added.

The remarks from the Prime Minister came after the ZPM won 27 seats out of 40 in the state and the MNF managed to win 10 seats. The BJP won two seats and the Congress one in the recently concluded assembly election, for which the counting took place on Monday.

Previous article
PM enjoys Navy Day-2023 fest in Sindhudurg – first time in a remote location
Next article
Prepare plan for utilising barren land, Assam Guv tells dept

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Signbank Mobile App gets coveted tech award

  Shillong, Dec 4: Meghalaya Signbank Mobile App of the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, won...
News Alert

Guwahati Masters badminton: Unnati Hooda confident good show will take her into top-50

Guwahati, Dec 4: International badminton is returning to Assam capital after a gap of 17 years and rising...
News Alert

Railway projects: NFR GM calls on Nagaland CM

Guwahati, Dec 4: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) general manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava called on Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu...
News Alert

Prepare plan for utilising barren land, Assam Guv tells dept

    Guwahati, Dec 4: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has asked the soil conservation department to prepare a blueprint...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya Signbank Mobile App gets coveted tech award

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Dec 4: Meghalaya Signbank Mobile App of the...

Guwahati Masters badminton: Unnati Hooda confident good show will take her into top-50

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Dec 4: International badminton is returning to Assam...

Railway projects: NFR GM calls on Nagaland CM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Dec 4: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) general manager...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya Signbank Mobile App gets coveted tech award

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Dec 4: Meghalaya Signbank Mobile App of the...

Guwahati Masters badminton: Unnati Hooda confident good show will take her into top-50

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Dec 4: International badminton is returning to Assam...

Railway projects: NFR GM calls on Nagaland CM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Dec 4: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) general manager...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge