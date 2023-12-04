Prepare plan for utilising barren land, Assam Guv tells dept

Guwahati, Dec 4: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has asked the soil conservation department to prepare a blueprint for utilising the 15.41 percent barren and uncultivated land in the state.

During a briefing on the activities of the department at Raj Bhavan here on Monday, the Governor asked the department to find ways for the productive utilisation of the uncultivated land.

In the briefing session, also attended by state minister of soil conservation U.G Brahma, the Governor said the utilisation of the uncultivated land can contribute to the state’s endeavour of becoming self-reliant.

The Governor took stock of the activities of the department where additional chief secretary to the department, Ravi S Prasad, presented a detailed overview of the department.

Prasad apprised the Governor of the different initiatives the department has undertaken to safeguard and prevent the top fertile soil from erosion.

He outlined the measures adopted by the department for enhancing soil moisture status and reclaiming cultivable wasteland, including fallow land, waterlogged areas, and land affected by sand deposits due to floods.

He also provided a thorough breakdown of the department’s budget, including allocation and utilisation.

The Governor underscored the potential of the available soil in the state and asked the department to take steps to address the challenges faced by the department with regard to soil conservation.

He also took stock of the status of different projects being implemented by the department and asked the officials to complete all projects within the targeted time frame.