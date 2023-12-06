BJP leader questions delay in release of umbrella scholarships

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura, Dec 6: Tura MDC and BJP vice president, Bernard Marak has once again questioned the delay in the release of the ‘umbrella scholarship due to students by the state government stating the move was causing inconveniences to students.

Earlier education minister, Rakkam A Sangma had assured the release of scholarships within two weeks but despite the passage of time, nothing really has moved as yet.

“Umbrella Scholarship was meant to assist the students in clearing tuition fees and other college expenses but for some reason the due amount is not released even when holidays are nearing. Education Minister Rakkam Sangma assured to release the Scholarship after two weeks but no amount is credited till now,” said Bernard in a release.

He further mentioned that the list of some students went viral in social media which stated that their accounts are closed. Scholarship payments are made through Aadhar.

“Even if one account is closed the payment would have reflected through messages to the registered mobile number. There were alternative ways to make payments if there was willingness on the side of the department,” he added.

“The Cess tax collected from minerals and other services like mobile recharges which every student is paying are meant for education and health needs of BPL families. Depriving poor students at this juncture when pressure is mounting to clear fees before the winter break is totally unfair and in no way justifies the very objective of the scholarship which was meant to support the poor students of the state,” asserted Bernard.