Wednesday, December 6, 2023
MEGHALAYANews Alert

BJP leader questions delay in release of umbrella scholarships

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura, Dec 6: Tura MDC and BJP vice president, Bernard Marak has once again questioned the delay in the release of the ‘umbrella scholarship due to students by the state government stating the move was causing inconveniences to students.

Earlier education minister, Rakkam A Sangma had assured the release of scholarships within two weeks but despite the passage of time, nothing really has moved as yet.

“Umbrella Scholarship was meant to assist the students in clearing tuition fees and other college expenses but for some reason the due amount is not released even when holidays are nearing. Education Minister Rakkam Sangma assured to release the Scholarship after two weeks but no amount is credited till now,” said Bernard in a release.

He further mentioned that the list of some students went viral in social media which stated that their accounts are closed. Scholarship payments are made through Aadhar.

“Even if one account is closed the payment would have reflected through messages to the registered mobile number. There were alternative ways to make payments if there was willingness on the side of the department,” he added.

“The Cess tax collected from minerals and other services like mobile recharges which every student is paying are meant for education and health needs of BPL families. Depriving poor students at this juncture when pressure is mounting to clear fees before the winter break is totally unfair and in no way justifies the very objective of the scholarship which was meant to support the poor students of the state,” asserted Bernard.

Previous article
Phulbari activist accuses BRC of poor construction of Hill road
Next article
Social activist backs NGCO over siphoning of Eco-Tourism Projects

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cyclone causes extensive damage to crops in Andhra Pradesh

  Amaravati, Dec 6: Heavy rains due to severe cyclonic storm Michaung in Bay of Bengal inundated low-lying areas...
MEGHALAYA

Social activist backs NGCO over siphoning of Eco-Tourism Projects

Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Social activist, Cherian Momin has come out in support of the allegations made...
MEGHALAYA

Phulbari activist accuses BRC of poor construction of Hill road

Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Seemingly poor quality and the Badri Rai and Company (BRC) have now become...
News Alert

Land documentation forgeries: Assam CM inspects record room at Kamrup Metro DC’s office

Guwahati, Dec 6: In view of the forgeries related to land sale deeds, land mutation and related activities...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cyclone causes extensive damage to crops in Andhra Pradesh

NATIONAL 0
  Amaravati, Dec 6: Heavy rains due to severe cyclonic...

Social activist backs NGCO over siphoning of Eco-Tourism Projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Social activist, Cherian Momin...

Phulbari activist accuses BRC of poor construction of Hill road

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Seemingly poor quality and...
Load more

Popular news

Cyclone causes extensive damage to crops in Andhra Pradesh

NATIONAL 0
  Amaravati, Dec 6: Heavy rains due to severe cyclonic...

Social activist backs NGCO over siphoning of Eco-Tourism Projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Social activist, Cherian Momin...

Phulbari activist accuses BRC of poor construction of Hill road

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Seemingly poor quality and...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge