Centre seeks Parliament’s nod for Rs 1.29 lakh cr extra expenditure

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 6:  The central government on Wednesday sought the Lok Sabha’s approval for additional expenditure to the tune of Rs 1.29 lakh crore during the current financial year for the higher subsidy that has to be paid to farmers and the increased spending required for the rural job employment programme.

The government said the net additional spending in the supplementary demand for grants would work out to Rs 58,378 crore as it plans to finance the remaining amount by reshuffling expenses.

The total fertiliser subsidy for the current financial year will go up by around 8 per cent to Rs 1.88 lakh crore, while the minimum wage rural employment scheme will be raised by Rs 74, 524 crore.

The government has sought an additional Rs 5,500 crore for food subsidies, in addition to Rs 1.97 lakh crore allocated in the budget this year.

IANS

