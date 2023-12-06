Wednesday, December 6, 2023
NATIONALNews Alert

Centre working on small nuclear reactors technology to boost clean energy

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, Dec 6: The central government on Wednesday said it is working on new technologies such as Small Nuclear Reactors to fulfill its commitment to a clean energy transition.

Small capacity atomic power plants, popularly called Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), with their unique features of modularity, scalability, small footprint and improved safety present themselves as an attractive option for repurposing of retiring coal-based thermal power station sites, Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Deploying Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) across the country, especially in locations not suitable for large nuclear plants, can produce a large amount of low-carbon electricity. In order to move away from fossil fuel consumption, SMRs can be installed and operated for repurposing the aging fossil fuel-based power plants, he explained.

However, SMRs are not expected to serve as replacement to conventional large-sized nuclear power plants, which serve as base load plants.

Nuclear power plants are installed and operated in line with stringent regulatory requirements to contain radiation and to avoid exposure to the public in all circumstances. The techno-commercial aspects of SMRs are still in initial stages even globally and its large-scale deployment depends on various factors, including regulatory harmonization globally by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), especially considering emergency planning zones and public acceptance., the statement added.

IANS

Previous article
Scientists, Nobel laureates to gather at LPU for 109th Indian Science Congress

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Actress Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput used to maintain a diary

Shillong, December 6: Actress Ankita Lokhande was once again seen remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on ‘Bigg Boss 17’...
NATIONAL

Scientists, Nobel laureates to gather at LPU for 109th Indian Science Congress

Chandigarh, Dec 6: Renowned scientists and Nobel laureates will gather at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar,...
INTERNATIONAL

IDF issues apology for accidental killing of Lebanese solider

Tel Aviv , Dec 6:  The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has issued an apology to the Lebanse army...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Susan Sarandon fired from movie for supporting Palestine

Los Angeles, Dec 6: Actress Susan Sarandon has been asked to leave the thriller film ‘Slipping Away’ amid...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Actress Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput used to maintain a diary

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 6: Actress Ankita Lokhande was once again...

Scientists, Nobel laureates to gather at LPU for 109th Indian Science Congress

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Dec 6: Renowned scientists and Nobel laureates will...

IDF issues apology for accidental killing of Lebanese solider

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv , Dec 6:  The Israel Defense Forces...
Load more

Popular news

Actress Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput used to maintain a diary

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 6: Actress Ankita Lokhande was once again...

Scientists, Nobel laureates to gather at LPU for 109th Indian Science Congress

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Dec 6: Renowned scientists and Nobel laureates will...

IDF issues apology for accidental killing of Lebanese solider

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv , Dec 6:  The Israel Defense Forces...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge