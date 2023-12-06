Land documentation forgeries: Assam CM inspects record room at Kamrup Metro DC’s office

Guwahati, Dec 6: In view of the forgeries related to land sale deeds, land mutation and related activities that were recently unearthed in the office of the Dispur Revenue Circle, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the Kamrup Metropolitan deputy commissioner’s office and inspected the record room for land related documents there.

Sarma also chaired a meeting attended by additional chief secretary to chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Guwahati commissioner of police Diganta Barah, new district commissioner Sumit Sattawan, outgoing DC Pallav Gopal Jha and other senior officials.

Addressing the officials present, the chief minister instructed the DC and the circle officers of the revenue circles to ensure all land related scams being clandestinely practised by some unscrupulous elements in their respective offices and brokers are brought to end with immediate effect.

The chief minister further warned of stern action against the concerned officials for failing to comply with his instructions.

“Land sharks and land brokers forcefully grabbing land from genuine owners by conniving with certain unscrupulous government officials is a blot on the government and all measures necessary to break this nexus shall be taken by authorities,” Sarma said.

During his visit, the chief minister also interacted with members of the general public who were visiting the DC’s office and enquired about the reasons for their visits.

Sarma asked the district commissioner to ensure that applications for various approvals, certificates, etc by members of the public were disposed of at the earliest.

On Tuesday, the chief minister had directed deputy commissioners of the state’s districts to go all out to curb the practice of land documentation forgeries.

Chairing a review meeting with deputy commissioners at the Lok Sewa Bhawan here, Sarma had asked the district commissioners to keep a close watch on the happenings and activities in their offices, especially that of the sub-registrar and deputy-registrar offices under their jurisdiction.