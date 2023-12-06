Scientists, Nobel laureates to gather at LPU for 109th Indian Science Congress

Chandigarh, Dec 6: Renowned scientists and Nobel laureates will gather at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar, Punjab, next month for the 109th Indian Science Congress on Sustainable Development, it was announced on Wednesday.

This is the second time LPU will be hosting the Indian Science Congress; the first one was in 2019.

The LPU announced a series of diverse conferences and sessions under the theme “The Global Perspective on Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”.

The event, which will commence on January 3, will bring together renowned Nobel laureates, scientists, researchers, academicians, experts, innovators and policymakers from around the world to engage in discussions and develop strategies for sustainable growth across various fields.

The Indian Science Congress will feature an extensive line-up of conferences and sessions, each focusing on different themes that emphasise the critical role of science and technology in shaping a sustainable world.

The conference will commence with the inauguration of the Indian Science Congress and a plenary lecture programme on January 3.

The second day will witness the inauguration of the Children’s Science Congress, Women’s Science Congress, Farmers’ Science Congress and the Science Communicators’ Meet.

The Children’s Science Congress will provide a unique platform for children aged 10-17 years to showcase their scientific temperament and knowledge by conducting scientific experiments, fostering their creativity and thirst for scientific exploration.

The Women’s Science Congress will aim to recognise and appreciate the contributions of women in science while promoting gender equality in research and innovation.

The Science Communicators’ Meet will focus on brainstorming effective ways of disseminating scientific information and nurturing a scientific attitude among the masses.

The Farmers’ Science Congress will address the crucial role of farmers in shaping a sustainable world through climate-resilient agriculture, entrepreneurship models and digital advancements.

The third and last day will witness the inauguration of the Science and Society Congress, and the Tribal Science Congress.

The Science and Society Congress will delve into the interface between science, society and sustainable development, with a particular focus on ethical considerations.

The Tribal Science Congress will gather scientists, researchers and policymakers to showcase indigenous knowledge systems, sustainable livelihood practices and traditional tribal culture.

In addition to these sessions, the Congress will host conferences on various topics to probe into specific areas of scientific research and innovation.

Ashok Kumar Mittal, Founder-Chancellor of LPU and Rajya Sabha MP, expressed his enthusiasm for the 109th Indian Science Congress conference and exhibition, emphasising its role as a platform for meaningful discussions, knowledge sharing and collaboration.

