Thursday, December 7, 2023
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

A Forest Ranger’s capability is not gender specific: ‘Van Durga’ Heena Patel

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

Guwahati, Dec 7:  The planet as on date needs more and more committed forest field staff to protect the fast-depleting biodiversity-rich areas. An acclaimed woman Forst Ranger from Gujarat Heena Patel feels that women are well capable of protecting the biodiversity because of their ability to strike an instant chord with the community and understanding of nature.

Heena Patel is one of three women warriors in the profession of forest and biodiversity protection who has been conferred the coveted ‘Van Durga’ in the on-going Asian Ranger Forum (ARF) that is underway here since December 5, according to a Press Communique.

“Capability is not defined by gender. It’s about the person’s determination. It’s been 10 years I’m working as a Range Forest Officer. It is a very exciting work dealing with live creatures,” she said during a conversation with Aaranyak on the sidelines on the global event.

Indeed, stereotypical mindset was a challenge for her initially, but steely determination helped her to overcome those obstacles. “Rescue operation recognises no gender. Working as Range Forest Officer during field work, I received strength and support from the women. These women come to me and ask about my work then they bring their daughters and ask me to inspire them to be self-dependent and determined. Addressing such things gives me a sense of satisfaction,” she said rooting for more opportunities for women in the field.

Her father who is a farmer in Gujarat, has been her primes source of inspiration. “I’ve grown up watching Asiatic Lion in our cropland. My parents are the pillars of my strength and they have always inspired me to do something for the nation,” she said.

Heena is now working in Social Forestry at Navasari, Gujarat. Major part of her work constitutes rescue of wildlife like stray Indian Leopards, rock python and releasing them in the wild.

“Navasari is a small, congested city with deciduous trees. During cyclone and heavy rains there are disaster situation like falling of trees, waterlogging. Getting the roads or area cleared of fallen trees is a major task. I’m looking into 144 villages whose Sarpanch reports to me in case of rescue requirement. People of Navasari have pet animals, birds, turtles etc., sometimes these live creatures fall under Scheduled species category. The people in general and youth, students in particular have been made aware of Scheduled species, wildlife conservation, human-wildlife conflict (human – leopard) through various awareness  programmes like Prakruti Shibir (camp), Wildlife Shibir programmes. After the awareness drive, many local people have hander over their pets which come under Schedule species and then we have released them in the wild,” said Heena elaborating on challenges of her work.

Navasari is a wetland area and serves as little paradise for avifauna and migratory birds. According to her, the awareness shibirs have helped bring down poaching of avifauna. Sugarcane grows well in Navasari  and these sugarcane fields are very good places for leopards to hide and take shelter.

“We have healthy leopard population but the problem is they prey upon livestock of villagers. So, we arrange for awareness programmes to sensitise villagers on how to coexist with leopards and deal with it cautiously.

“It has been a practice to assign male forest guards for rescue and release of leopards. I’ve tried to change it and assign female forest guards as well during the release of leopards in the wild,” Heena said reflecting her resolve to promote women in protection of forest and wildlife.

 

Previous article
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM, Dalit leader Vikramarka is Dy CM
Next article
Wax statue of Baba Ambedkar installed in Jaipur Wax Museum

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam CM asks district commissioners to go all out against land grabbing cases

Guwahati, Dec 6:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the district commissioners to go all out...
NATIONAL

PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy, assures support

New Delhi, Dec 7:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated A. Revanth Reddy, who on Thursday took...
NATIONAL

Wax statue of Baba Ambedkar installed in Jaipur Wax Museum

Jaipur, Dec 7: A wax statue of Constitution architect, 'Bharat Ratna' Baba Saheb Ambedkar was installed in Jaipur...
NATIONAL

Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM, Dalit leader Vikramarka is Dy CM

Hyderabad, Dec 7: Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam CM asks district commissioners to go all out against land grabbing cases

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 6:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy, assures support

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 7:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Wax statue of Baba Ambedkar installed in Jaipur Wax Museum

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Dec 7: A wax statue of Constitution architect,...
Load more

Popular news

Assam CM asks district commissioners to go all out against land grabbing cases

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 6:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy, assures support

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 7:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Wax statue of Baba Ambedkar installed in Jaipur Wax Museum

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Dec 7: A wax statue of Constitution architect,...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge