Thursday, December 7, 2023
NATIONALNews Alert

Wax statue of Baba Ambedkar installed in Jaipur Wax Museum

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Jaipur, Dec 7: A wax statue of Constitution architect, ‘Bharat Ratna’ Baba Saheb Ambedkar was installed in Jaipur Wax Museum, Nahargarh Fort on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Day.

Anoop Srivastava, Founder Director of Jaipur Wax Museum said, “We decided to build the statue only after considering the demand of the tourists and visitors coming here. A large number of tourists from all over India have been visiting here and demanding a wax statue of Baba Saheb, the father of the Indian Constitution, in this grand museum. That is the reason the wax statue was unveiled on the occasion of his Mahaparinirvan Day (December 6).”

The entire life of Baba Saheb is an inspiration to coming generations.

Srivastava said that the wax statue has been placed in the set of Rashtrapati Bhavan along with the statue of India’s second great personality Missile Man Bharat Ratna Dr Abdul Kalam.

The height of the statue is 5 feet 11 inches, while the weight is about 38 kg.

The statue has the same shape as the image of Baba Saheb that is settled in the minds of the people, with the book of the Constitution in hand with blue suit colour.

After this wax statue of Baba Saheb, a total of 43 celebrities have been installed in the Jaipur Wax Museum. It is noteworthy that Jaipur Wax Museum is the first wax museum in the world which is located in a “heritage site” Nahargarh Fort.

It has been built in association with the Department of Archeology and Museums of the Government of Rajasthan, since 2016, it has been successfully bringing fame to Jaipur in the country and abroad.

IANS

Previous article
A Forest Ranger’s capability is not gender specific: ‘Van Durga’ Heena Patel
Next article
PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy, assures support

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam CM asks district commissioners to go all out against land grabbing cases

Guwahati, Dec 6:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the district commissioners to go all out...
NATIONAL

PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy, assures support

New Delhi, Dec 7:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated A. Revanth Reddy, who on Thursday took...
Environment

A Forest Ranger’s capability is not gender specific: ‘Van Durga’ Heena Patel

Guwahati, Dec 7:  The planet as on date needs more and more committed forest field staff to protect...
NATIONAL

Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM, Dalit leader Vikramarka is Dy CM

Hyderabad, Dec 7: Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam CM asks district commissioners to go all out against land grabbing cases

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 6:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy, assures support

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 7:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

A Forest Ranger’s capability is not gender specific: ‘Van Durga’ Heena Patel

Environment 0
Guwahati, Dec 7:  The planet as on date needs...
Load more

Popular news

Assam CM asks district commissioners to go all out against land grabbing cases

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 6:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy, assures support

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 7:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

A Forest Ranger’s capability is not gender specific: ‘Van Durga’ Heena Patel

Environment 0
Guwahati, Dec 7:  The planet as on date needs...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge