Wax statue of Baba Ambedkar installed in Jaipur Wax Museum

Anoop Srivastava, Founder Director of Jaipur Wax Museum said, “We decided to build the statue only after considering the demand of the tourists and visitors coming here. A large number of tourists from all over India have been visiting here and demanding a wax statue of Baba Saheb, the father of the Indian Constitution, in this grand museum. That is the reason the wax statue was unveiled on the occasion of his Mahaparinirvan Day (December 6).”

The entire life of Baba Saheb is an inspiration to coming generations.

Srivastava said that the wax statue has been placed in the set of Rashtrapati Bhavan along with the statue of India’s second great personality Missile Man Bharat Ratna Dr Abdul Kalam.

The height of the statue is 5 feet 11 inches, while the weight is about 38 kg.

The statue has the same shape as the image of Baba Saheb that is settled in the minds of the people, with the book of the Constitution in hand with blue suit colour.

After this wax statue of Baba Saheb, a total of 43 celebrities have been installed in the Jaipur Wax Museum. It is noteworthy that Jaipur Wax Museum is the first wax museum in the world which is located in a “heritage site” Nahargarh Fort.

It has been built in association with the Department of Archeology and Museums of the Government of Rajasthan, since 2016, it has been successfully bringing fame to Jaipur in the country and abroad.

IANS