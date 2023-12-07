Air quality still ‘very poor’ at several places, Delhi records min temp of 9.2 degree celsius

Shillong, December 7: The air quality in the national Capital continued to remain under the ‘very poor’ category at several AQI stations across the city on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature in the national Capital was registered at 9.2 degrees Celsius, seasonal average.

The weather department predicted that on Thursday the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degree Celsius while there will be clear sky.

On Thursday morning at 10 a.m., the air quality at Anand Vihar entered the ‘severe’ category with PM 10 at 424 and PM 2.5 at 397, in the ‘very poor’ category, while the NO2 reached 133, in the moderate category while CO was at 95 or ‘satisfactory’, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 424, in the ‘severe’ category while the PM 10 reached 388, in the ‘very poor’ category, while the CO reached 78, or ‘satisfactory’ levels.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 369, in the ‘very poor category’ while PM 10 was at 262 or ‘poor’ while the CO was at 66, in ‘satisfactory’ levels.

The AQI at the ITO station was in the ‘very poor’ category with PM 2.5 at 387 and PM 10 at 272, in the ‘poor’ category, while the NO2 was at 106, in the moderate category and the CO was at 80, in the ‘satisfactory’ level.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 368 and PM 10 at 306, both in the ‘ very poor’ category while NO2 was at 128 and CO reached 106, under the ‘moderate’ category.(IANS)