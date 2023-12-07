Enforcement Directorate takes custody of Tower Ponzi group chief

Shillong, December 7: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that their sleuths have taken Ramendu Chattopadhyay into their remand from judicial custody.

Sources aware of the development said that Chattopadhyay serving his judicial custody at a correctional home at Bhubaneswar was brought to Kolkata on transit remand on Wednesday and was presented at a special court of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the city.

The special court also approved the appeal of the central agency counsel for a 10-day ED custody for Ramendu Chattopadhyay.

Sources said that fresh interrogations of Chattopadhyay had become imperative in light of fresh evidence substantiating influential links with Tower Group and for that taking his fresh custody was required.

Earlier in the year, the ED sleuths reactivated its operations in the matter. At that point of time mainly two chit fund entities, namely Tower Group and Pincon Group, were under the radar of the CBI sleuths.

At that point of time the ED sleuths also conducted raid and search operations at Chattopadhyay’s residence at Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district in West Bengal. The ED sleuths also seized crucial documents from his residence at that point of time. (IANS)