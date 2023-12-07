Thursday, December 7, 2023
MEGHALAYA

Book on Netaji talks about his unusual disappearance

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 6: Joydeep Mukherjee, a Supreme Court lawyer and author, has urged the Indian government to declassify all top-secret files related to the death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on August 18, 1945.
Speaking at the launch of his book, Cheka, The Road of Bones in Shillong, Mukherjee emphasised that various theories surrounding Netaji’s death are not accepted by Indian citizens.
Mukherjee, a devoted Netaji admirer, added that he did 15 years of research for the book, which challenges the official narrative of Bose’s ‘mysterious’ disappearance. The author proposes a Soviet angle to the story, presenting chronological and circumstantial evidence suggesting that Subhas Chandra Bose may have been alive after the reported plane crash in 1945.
Mukherjee’s late grandfather was also a freedom fighter and a close associate of Netaji.
Addressing a press conference, Mukherjee disclosed that he had requested the Indian government to establish the Indian National Army (INA) memorial at Rajpath, New Delhi.
Additionally, he also expressed that they have requested the central government to collaborate with the Russian government to declassify the top 41 files related to Netaji, citing information from KGB files indicating Bose’s presence in Soviet Russia after August 18, 1945.
Mukherjee, on being asked about his decision to launch the book in shillong, said that Netaji is an international figure, and he is aware of how people in the Northeast adore him.
Mukherjee’s book, initially launched in Kolkata and now touring major cities, aims to provide a comprehensive perspective on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s life, challenging existing narratives.

