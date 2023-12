Religious prog

The 1st Tirobhav/Tithi of Sri Sri Gurumaa, Nibedita Devi Sharma, will be observed at Sri Sri Yogamaya Ashram, Three Pine Colony, Lower Laban, Shillong, on December 10. The daylong programme will begin at 5.30 am, followed by Mangal Arati, Guru Puja, Kali Puja, Mahakal Puja, and Sri Sri Guruma’s special puja. The bhandara and prasad distribution will start at 1.30 pm.