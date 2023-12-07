Praise galore for Civil Defence and Home Guards personnel

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 6: Meghalaya on Wednesday celebrated the 61st Raising Day of the Civil Defence and Home Guards at the department’s parade ground in Mawdiangdiang, Shillong.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister in-charge Civil Defence and Home Guards, Comingone Ymbon said that the two organisations have played a significant role in providing assistance in many emergencies and whenever any calamity both natural and man-made has occurred.

He also observed that the role of Home Guards volunteers in regulating traffic, provide guard duty to the Assembly complex and assisting the police during festivities is worthy of praise.

The minister stated that the two organisations also provide help to the civil administration and the state police in maintaining law and order.

“I would advise the department to take active help of various local bodies like the Dorbars and Nokmas so that capacity building and awareness to face any challenge becomes widespread,” Ymbon said.

The minister further said that during the current year, the office of Civil Defence and Home Guards has imparted training on Disaster Management, Search & Rescue and Medical First Aid to about 7,110 locals and students in urban and rural areas, NGOs, school and college students, government officials, etc.

“During the year 2022-2023, as many as 2,531 Home Guards volunteers and 330 Civil Defence volunteers were imparted training. 1,391 trained Home Guard volunteers are currently engaged by various government departments, PSUs and private agencies. This has helped the volunteers in earning some income while providing security to the concerned departments and agencies,” Ymbon said

Earlier, Director General of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Idashisha Nongrang, said that despite a significant manpower shortage, they have been working together in close coordination with the district and state administrative authorities to ensure that rescue and relief efforts are delivered in a timely manner and continued round the clock as and when necessary.

She mentioned that the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards (CD&HG) in Meghalaya was constituted in 1972.

“It was in 2009, that it was decided to include the role of disaster management as part of the mandate of the Civil Defence and Home Guards. It also serves as an auxiliary of the police and assist in maintaining normal as well as internal security, promote communal harmony and give assistance to the administration in protecting weaker sections of society,” the DG said.

Earlier in the day, Ymbon pinned the Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service on five personnel. He also distributed the Director General Civil Defence Disc and Commendation Certificate, MHA (2022) to 12 recipients.

Nongrang awarded the Director General of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Meghalaya Cash Prize and Commendation Certificate (2021) to six Civil Defence and Home Guards personnel along with the cash awards.

Moreover, a dazzling parade by four contingents comprising the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Wing Home Guards Battalion, Combined Districts and Home Guards Volunteer Contingent was also one of the highlights of the day.

The celebrations also featured a demonstration of an SDRF rescue operation simulating an earthquake, a solo song presentation and a band display by the Brass Band of the Border Wing Home Guards Battalion and Pipe Band of the Central Training Institute of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Meghalaya.