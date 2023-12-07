Thursday, December 7, 2023
MEGHALAYA

Garo Litfest to be part of Me’gong

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Dec 6: The Don Bosco College, Tura in collaboration with the A•chik Literature Society (ALS) is going to organize the first ever Garo Literary Festival under the banner Tura Me•gong International Literary Festival – Edition 1 on December 9 at Baljek – Jengjal as part of Me•gong Festival 2023.
The festival will see a number of Garo delegates from Bangladesh participating in a rendezvous of a kind as the Mandi delegates of Bangladesh meet and discuss with the A•chiks of Garo Hills.
A number of Garo writers, poets, artists, epic narrators etc will be present during the festival. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma are also expected to attend the festival.
It may also be mentioned that the West Garo Hills district administration has issued a notice with a slew of instructions to be followed by stakeholders during the festival such as the general public will be allowed to enter the festival venue before 12 pm among others.

Previous article
Traders want legal coal transportation resumed
Next article
Praise galore for Civil Defence and Home Guards personnel

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KSU wants govt to act on relocation

By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: The KSU on Wednesday asked the state government to immediately relocate the Mazhabi...
MEGHALAYA

Most local candidates asked to take test outside; KSU worried

By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: A delegation of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) met NEIGRIHMS Director Dr Nalin Mehta...
MEGHALAYA

Admit card issue dogs college-goers

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 6: A student of Synod College who did not receive the admit card to...
MEGHALAYA

Six non-tribal shops shut in Iewduh

By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: The KHADC on Wednesday shut down six shops operated by non-tribal traders who...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KSU wants govt to act on relocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: The KSU on Wednesday...

Most local candidates asked to take test outside; KSU worried

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: A delegation of Khasi...

Admit card issue dogs college-goers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 6: A student of Synod...
Load more

Popular news

KSU wants govt to act on relocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: The KSU on Wednesday...

Most local candidates asked to take test outside; KSU worried

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: A delegation of Khasi...

Admit card issue dogs college-goers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 6: A student of Synod...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge