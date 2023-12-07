Garo Litfest to be part of Me’gong

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Dec 6: The Don Bosco College, Tura in collaboration with the A•chik Literature Society (ALS) is going to organize the first ever Garo Literary Festival under the banner Tura Me•gong International Literary Festival – Edition 1 on December 9 at Baljek – Jengjal as part of Me•gong Festival 2023.

The festival will see a number of Garo delegates from Bangladesh participating in a rendezvous of a kind as the Mandi delegates of Bangladesh meet and discuss with the A•chiks of Garo Hills.

A number of Garo writers, poets, artists, epic narrators etc will be present during the festival. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma are also expected to attend the festival.

It may also be mentioned that the West Garo Hills district administration has issued a notice with a slew of instructions to be followed by stakeholders during the festival such as the general public will be allowed to enter the festival venue before 12 pm among others.